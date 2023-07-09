Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SAN DIEGO — Blake Snell allowed only one hit and struck out 11 in six shutout innings, Matthew Batten hit a two-run shot for his first homer in the majors and the San Diego Padres beat the New York Met 3-1 on Saturday night.

The Padres ended the Mets' winning streak at six, winning for the fourth time in five games.

Snell (6-7) had his fifth double-digit strikeout game of the season, all in his past six starts. He has won his last six decisions, lowering his ERA to 2.85.

Josh Hader pitched a scoreless ninth for his 21st save of the season.

The Padres took a 3-0 lead in the second inning against Mets starter David Peterson (2-7).

Gary Sanchez doubled and eventually scored from third on Brandon Dixon's sacrifice fly. Batten, who was filling in for the injured Ha-Seong Kim at second base, added his two-run homer to left field. He was called up from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Peterson lasted 5-1/3 innings, giving up three runs, five hits and striking out seven.

New York cut it to 3-1 in the seventh on Francisco Alvarez's homer off Luis Garcia. Nick Martinez struck out the side in the Mets' eighth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: LHP José Quintana (recovering from rib surgery on the 60-day IL), made his fifth rehab start Saturday, pitching 4-1/3 innings for Triple-A Syracuse.

Padres: Kim (jammed right big toe) is day-to-day after kicking a full water cooler in frustration in the Padres dugout on Friday night after being thrown out at third trying to stretch a double into a triple. Kim did not play Saturday. ... RHP Steven Wilson (right pectoral strain), who is on the 15-day IL, pitched a simulated inning versus hitters Saturday.

UP NEXT

Mets LHP Max Scherzer (8-2, 4.03) was set to start Sunday against RHP Joe Musgrove (7-2, 3.56).

