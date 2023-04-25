Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A bomb scare created a few anxious moments Tuesday in Blaine, where some businesses were evacuated after police got a call about a possible explosive device left on a school bus.

Authorities found no bomb on the bus, which had returned to the American Student Transportation garage about noon after dropping students off at a field trip, said Capt. Mark Boerboom with the Blaine Police Department.

The bus garage on the 1800 block of Radisson Road was evacuated, as were nearby businesses, while the Minneapolis Police Department bomb squad used an X-ray device to scan backpacks and personal items that students had left on the bus, Boerboom said.

Roads in the immediate area also were closed after police got the call.

A third party reported to a chaperone that a student said he had left his backpack on the bus and it "could turn into a bomb," Boerboom said.

Blaine investigators found the student who made the initial comment and determined it was taken out of context. The U.S. Marshall's Office responded to assist with the investigation.

No one was hurt and no charges will be filed, Boerboom said.