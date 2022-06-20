KATHRYN VanARRAGON

Blaine • golf

VanArragon didn't need to put any pressure on herself to be at her best in the Class 3A state tournament. The stellar competition provided all the incentive she needed for the two-day event.

The Bengals junior shot a 9-under-par 135 to earn medalist honors for the second time at Bunker Hills Golf Club in Coon Rapids. She won her initial title as a seventh-grader in 2018.

"All the pressure I needed came from the people around me," VanArragon said. "It was such a competitive field."

2019 state champion Isabella McCauley of Simley finished second and defending state champ Reese McCauley, Isabella's younger sister, finished third.

"It's good to push yourself," VanArragon said. "You have to work hard to have success."

A first-round 7-under-par 65 propelled her to victory. She followed it up with a 70 and won by two strokes.

"It was a couple of pretty fun days," VanArragon said. "It was stressful but so rewarding."

AUSTIN BUCK

Stillwater • baseball

Buck, a senior, pitched a four-hitter, leading the Ponies to an 8-1 victory over defending state champion Farmington in the Class 4A finals. "I've always felt that I pitch better under more pressure," Buck said. He gave up no runs and only two hits after the opening inning.

KATIE GRUBBS

Lakeville South • lacrosse

Grubbs had been quiet for most of the state tournament. That was until the state title was on the line. A sophomore, she used a superb spin move to score the go-ahead goal, then set up the next goal, leading the Cougars to a 10-7 victory over Chanhassen and their first state championship.

MITCH DOKMAN

Benilde-St. Margaret's • lacrosse

The senior midfielder put his speed on display, scoring on a bounce shot after a 50-yard sprint with the ball in overtime and helping the Red Knights successfully defend their state championship with a 10-9 victory over Prior Lake. It marked the fifth title in program history.