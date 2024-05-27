Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon homered to cap a six-run fourth inning and the Colorado Rockies ended Cleveland's nine-game winning streak with an 8-6 victory over the Guardians on Monday.

Blackmon drove in four runs and made a sliding catch in foul territory for Colorado, which is 11-6 since an 8-28 start.

The fourth-inning rally ended Cleveland's longest winning streak since it won an AL record 22 straight from Aug. 24 to Sept. 14, 2017.

José Ramírez continued his strong start to the season with two doubles and drove and increased his major league RBI lead to 54 with two driven in. He had a chance for more but struck out with a runner on in the ninth after Andrés Giménez drove in Tyler Freeman.

Freeman two doubles among his three hits.

''We've got our two best hitters up to be the tying runs, even in our first loss,'' manager Stephen Vogt said. ''It was a really fun nine-day stretch and we hope to start another one tomorrow.''

The Rockies own the second worst record in the NL but are 6-1 against Texas, Philadelphia and Cleveland over the last two weeks. They used a big fourth against starter Xzavion Curry (0-1) to turn a three-run deficit into a 7-4 lead and end the Guardians' streak.

A bases-loaded error brought in the first run, Elehuris Montero knocked in two more with a single and Blackmon's second homer of the season just cleared the scoreboard in right to cap the six-run inning.

''I thought I hit it kind of low, but this is the first time we've played in summertime weather, so that might have helped a little,'' Blackmon said.

Blackmon added an RBI double in the sixth off Scott Barlow to extend the lead.

Colorado lefty Austin Gomber was scheduled to start but was pushed back because of general arm soreness, manager Bud Black said.

Cleveland took advantage of replacement starter Anthony Molina's control issues to go ahead 3-0 in the second. Molina left after Tyler Freeman's RBI single and Josh Rogers (1-0), who had his contract selected before the game, came on and allowed two runs in five innings.

It was Rogers' first major league game since June 2, 2022, with Washington.

''That's the player of the game,'' Blackmon said. ''He came in and threw strikes, was super effective. That's what we needed.''

Jalen Beeks allowed a run in the ninth before earning his fifth save.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Guardians: OF Steven Kwan (left hamstring strain) will start and play six-eight innings with Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday night. … RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort) will start for Columbus on Wednesday night.

Rockies: RHP Justin Lawrence (right shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, and recalled RHP Peter Lambert from Triple-A Albuquerque. … OF Jordan Beck is scheduled to have surgery on his broken left hand on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

The Guardians will send RHP Triston McKenzie (2-3, 3.44) to the mound against Rockies RHP Ryan Feltner (1-4, 5.07) on Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB