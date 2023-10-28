Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

LAS VEGAS — Phillipp Kurashev scored 2:50 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Friday to hand the Golden Knights their first loss of the season.

Connor Bedard, Ryan Donato and Taylor Raddysh also scored for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row and five of six overall. Petr Mrazek stopped 18 shots.

Vegas opened the season with seven consecutive victories for the best start for a defending Stanley Cup champion in NHL history. The Golden Knights beat the Blackhawks 5-3 in Chicago last week.

Pavel Dorofeyev, William Karlsson and Shea Theodore scored for Vegas. Adin Hill made 20 saves.