The Black Crowes have canceled their appearance set for Friday at the inaugural Minnesota Yacht Club festival at Harriet Island in St. Paul. The reason is "illness in the band," according to the fest's post on X on Thursday evening.

The veteran Atlanta rockers known for the 1990s hits "Hard to Handle" and "She Talks to Angels" did not post anything on its social media about the cancellation.

The Black Crowes had been scheduled to perform from 8 to 9 p.m. The Head and the Heart will now shift into that slot, and the set times have been adjusted.

The new schedule for Friday is:

Gully Boys 1 to 2 p.m.

Harbor and Home 2 to 2:40 p.m.

Morgan Wade 2:40 to 3:40 p.m.

Michigander 3:40 to 4:40 p.m.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts 4:40 to 5:40 p.m.

Durry 5:40 to 6:40 p.m.

Gwen Stefani 6:45 to 8 p.m.

The Head and the Heart 8 to 9 p.m.

Alanis Morissette 9 to 10:30 p.m.







