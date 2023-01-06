Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Parker Bjorklund's 26 points helped St. Thomas defeat Denver 81-71 in Summit League men's basketball at Schoenecker Arena on Thursday night.

The graduate student forward was 8-for-12 shooting from the field and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line for the Tommies (12-6, 3-2 Summit). Freshman guard Andrew Rohde and graduate student guard Riley Miller both finished with 16 points.

Tommies coach Johnny Tauer was pleased with his team's defense.

"I thought our guys came out with a lot of resolve on defense," Tauer said. "I was really happy with the way our guys competed."

The Pioneers (10-7, 1-3) were led by Tyree Corbett, who posted 19 points and 13 rebounds. Tommy Bruner added 18 points and six assists for Denver.