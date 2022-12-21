Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Parker Bjorklund scored 19 points to help St. Thomas defeat North Dakota State 78-68 on Wednesday.

Bjorklund also had six rebounds for the Tommies (11-4). Kendall Blue scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line. Riley Miller shot 3 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Bison (3-11) were led in scoring by Grant Nelson, who finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. North Dakota State also got 15 points from Jacari White. In addition, Boden Skunberg had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.