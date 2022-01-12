Saint Thomas Tommies (8-8, 2-2 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (11-5, 3-1 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota State -10; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays the North Dakota State Bison after Parker Bjorklund scored 21 points in St. Thomas' 81-66 loss to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison have gone 7-1 in home games. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Rocky Kreuser averaging 6.2.

The Tommies are 2-2 in conference play. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit shooting 39.2% from 3-point range.

The Bison and Tommies face off Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyree Eady is averaging 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bison. Kreuser is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Anders Nelson is averaging 17 points and 3.7 assists for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 74.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.