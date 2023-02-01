Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-10, 5-6 Summit) at Omaha Mavericks (7-16, 3-8 Summit)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits the Omaha Mavericks after Parker Bjorklund scored 26 points in St. Thomas' 81-67 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Mavericks have gone 4-4 at home. Omaha is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

The Tommies are 5-6 in Summit play. St. Thomas is third in the Summit allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ White is averaging 9.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Mavericks. Frankie Fidler is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

Bjorklund is averaging 14.1 points for the Tommies. Riley Miller is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 68.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.