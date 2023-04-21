Bjork in Reykjavik

Iceland is synonymous with Bjork, and the iconic musician is finally bringing her ambitious concert/art happening "Cornucopia" to her native Reykjavik on June 7, 10 and 13. She calls it "digital theatre," with a choir, flutes, video projections and several "one-of-a-kind bespoke instruments." Icelandair is offering a vacation package around the event, with round-trip airfare, concert tickets and the option to stay for up to 10 days in intriguing five-star hotels such as the Reykjavik Edition and Konsulat. However, you might want to book it à la carte, since Icelandair's nonstop fares in June are surprisingly twice as high as those on Delta ($1,227 vs. $610 in one search). Icelandair is also touting another edition of the hip Iceland Airwaves music fest, coming Nov. 2-4.

Simon Peter Groebner

Sky couches

It's a long-haul traveler's dream: You've got the row to yourself. Jackpot! Now, some airlines are giving passengers the chance to pay for that form of traveler's ecstasy, by offering a sleeper-seat option in the main cabin. Passengers who book what is often called a sky couch get a whole row of seats for themselves. The carriers that have really leaned into the idea — Air New Zealand, Vietnam Airlines, Brazil's Azul Airlines and Kazakhstan's Air Astana — have fitted their aircraft with seats designed to be transformed. Air New Zealand provides kits with slim mattress pads, blankets and full-size pillows. It has offered this feature for more than a decade, and it is now standard on all of its Boeing 777 and 787-9 aircraft. In 2024, Air New Zealand plans to introduce a supersize version of the economy lie-flat idea, when it begins offering what it calls the SkyNest, a set of triple-decker bunk beds.

New York Times

Montana ranch

Just a stone's throw from Yellowstone's northwest corner in Big Sky, Mont., you'll find a cluster of hand-built cabins at Lone Mountain Ranch. Authentic and luxurious, the historic accommodations, tucked creekside in the pine trees or in meadows, help visitors conjure the days when the property was a working cattle ranch, operating in untamed country. The region is home to stunning vistas and abundant wildlife including grizzlies, black bears, bison and wolves. Adventurers can fish Blue Ribbon trout streams and explore the "Last Best Place" via horseback, mountain bike or on the many hiking trails (lonemountainranch.com).

FamilyTravel.com

Certified green

How can travelers identify companies that truly follow eco-friendly practices? One of the best ways is to look at its certifications. Green Globe has been a leader in sustainable tourism certification for more than 30 years. It works with hotels, resorts and other providers to certify sustainable operations and management, based on 44 criteria and 385 indicators. Green Key, operated by the Foundation for Environmental Education, has worked with 4,000 hotels and other establishments across 60 countries. A certificate from this organization represents a commitment from the hotel or business that its practices adhere to strict criteria. B Corp Certification is another leader. Earning B Corp status means a company has completed an exhaustive review process. "The certification process is pretty rigorous, so most B Corp-certified companies will have this proudly displayed on their website," says Annie Jones, owner and travel advisor with Telos Travel.

Travel Pulse