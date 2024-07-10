Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A family in southwest Minnesota is struggling to pick up the pieces after losing two homes in less than a year — one to a sudden fire and one to recent floodwaters.

Curtis and Karla Ray said their first house in Slayton burned down in November and recently was demolished. They moved to a second house in Windom, which flooded in June's historic floods and will need to be torn down.

The family is now living in a third house, which also flooded.

"We've had a little bit of a rough stretch," Curtis Ray said Tuesday.

The family is one of thousands of Minnesotans hit hard by historic rains in June, which caused flood damage in 47 counties.

The Ray family at the time of the floods in late June was in Windom, where heavy rains caused the Des Moines River and Perkins Creek to overflow.

They were in Windom because their home in Slayton, some 30 miles west, burned down seven months ago. The sudden fire in the afternoon of Nov. 11 destroyed the entire property and almost all their possessions, Curtis and Karla Ray said Tuesday.

After the fire, the family moved into a house in Windom that Curtis Ray had inherited after his father's death.

Curtis Ray, who hauls livestock, and Karla, who works as a county assessor, have three children and six dogs.

They were staying at their home on Cottonwood Lake in Windom when the floodwaters began rising in mid-June.

"The water came up all at once, it went into the patio, into the house," Curtis Ray said. "Within eight hours, we had standing water, we were on an island."

The flood destroyed sentimental mementos the family had saved from the fire, the couple said.

Karla Ray recalled the moment she walked into the garage and saw water soaking and overturning their boxes of memories — her oldest child's soccer and wrestling pictures, her middle child's 3rd grade graduation certificate, Mother's Day cards to her over the years.

"I knew the few things that we had saved were going to be destroyed," Curtis Ray said. "It makes you sick."

The home in Windom is now unlivable due to mold and damage to the structure, Curtis Ray said.

The family is now living in another house in Slayton, which they bought in March. That house also flooded, and Curtis Ray said he believes he must "totally gut the basement there" though the house is still livable.

The Ray family said they are grateful to the volunteers who helped them during the flood. Windom had about 1,000 people help with sandbagging, cleanup, and giving out supplies, said Hilary Mathis, who helped coordinate volunteer efforts.

"The need for aid is far from over," said Mathis, who had come to the Ray home to help sandbag. "There are many families that will need community aid after the water is gone."

Curtis and Karla Ray said they struggled to make sense of the misfortunes their family has gone through in the last year.

When asked how she makes sense of all that's happened, Karla Ray said flatly that she can't.

Curtis Ray said he had time to reflect on losing his home when his house burned down in November, but to have it happen again is "trying," and makes him wonder what comes next.

"You just gotta try to hold everything together and keep moving forward," Curtis Ray said.

His tongue in cheek, he likened the last seven months to the Biblical plagues.

"We've got fires and floods, and now the mosquitos are coming in," he said.