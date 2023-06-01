WASHINGTON — Minnesota Republicans splintered Wednesday on a bill to steer clear of a potential default and suspend the debt ceiling into early 2025 while every House Democrat from the state backed the bipartisan deal.

GOP Representatives Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber voted in favor while fellow Republicans Michelle Fischbach and Brad Finstad voted no.

"As a conservative, do I think this package is perfect? No, I would much rather have the Limit, Save, Grow Act signed into law," Stauber said in a statement, referring to an earlier Republican bill. "But the realities of governing right now are that a deal with spending cuts is better than no spending cuts at all."

Minnesota's two Democratic senators are set to vote in support of the bill, which passed the House 314 to 117.

The agreement reached by Democratic President Joe Biden and GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also includes upcoming spending limits and expands federal food assistance work requirements for some, among other changes.

"While I believe Speaker McCarthy did the best he could in negotiations, this agreement is further proof that President Biden and Democrats are unwilling to admit the damage their spending has caused for Americans," Fischbach said in a statement on her vote.

Congress faces a crucial June 5 deadline to address the debt ceiling.

"Nothing in the compromise to me is a deal breaker, particularly because the alternative would be catastrophic," Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips said ahead of the vote.

House Republicans passed the more conservative Limit, Save, Grow bill earlier this year to address the debt ceiling, but it was doomed in the Democrat-led Senate.

Emmer, the House majority whip tasked with gathering support for GOP legislation, has also been a champion of the bipartisan agreement. He called it "a major victory for Republicans" during a CNN appearance Wednesday morning.

"Republicans passed a bill to avoid default more than a month ago and it took the president, the White House, more than 100 days to actually sit down and start getting serious," said Emmer, the third ranking House Republican. "This is a great deal for Republicans."

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated the bill would shrink projected budget deficits by around $1.5 trillion over a decade long span.

The three Minnesota House Democrats in D.C. this week joined Emmer and Stauber in voting for the bill. Democratic Rep. Angie Craig planned to vote for the bill, but her office announced earlier that she suffered an ankle injury and was getting surgery that kept her from Washington for the vote.

Fischbach and Finstad were among the 71 GOP lawmakers to oppose the deal, known as the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

"Unfortunately, for me, the deal outlined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act doesn't go far enough to address the key drivers of our national debt and falls short of the necessary reforms to fix a broken Washington," Finstad said in a statement.

The bill also faced clear concerns from progressives, with 46 Democrats voting no. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, voted in favor of the bill, but excoriated Republicans in a statement.

"President Biden deserves credit for decreasing the ransom these hostage-takers demanded and for staving off even worse cuts for Minnesotans, but this is no way to legislate in a democracy," Omar said.

While Democrats had wanted to simply raise the debt ceiling, the GOP's control of the House gave them sizable leverage to push for spending cuts and other conservative goals. But the concessions won by Republicans in the final bill were far less expansive than some on the right had wanted to see.

"While we at Second Harvest Heartland are disappointed that the agreement reached by House Republicans and President Biden includes additional restrictions on [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] benefits, we are also relieved that they are both narrower in scope than originally proposed and temporary," Allison O'Toole, chief executive officer of the food bank, said in a statement.

The legislation now heads to the Senate where it has the support of both Minnesota senators.

"When you have the state of the country's economy right in front of you and you also have the opportunity to make sure that you protect priorities and you also reduce the deficit, you forge what agreement you can," Sen. Amy Klobuchar told reporters on a Zoom call.

Fellow Democratic Sen. Tina Smith announced in a statement Thursday morning that she'll vote for the legislation, calling it "the only realistic legislative path we have to save the United States from default."

"But we can't ever again allow the full faith and credit of the United States of America to be held ransom," Smith said. "The debt ceiling must be eliminated."