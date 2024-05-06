Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Paramount Global (PARA), up 32 cents to $13.22.

The owner of Paramount Pictures and CBS is reportedly considering a sale to Sony Pictures and Apollo Global Management.

Vistra Corp. (VST), up 69 cents to $82.18.

The electricity company is being added to the S&P 500 index.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR), down 3 cents to $1.65.

The maker of technology for self-driving vehicles is cutting 20% of its workforce.

Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC), up $1.16 to $43.64.

The security products and software company beat analysts' fiscal third-quarter financial results.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), up 87 cents to $5.32.

The drugmaker's first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), up $7.92 to $117.50.

The seller of fresh pet food beat analysts' first-quarter financial forecasts.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART), down $5.58 to $23.31.

The medical device maker trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Treehouse Foods Inc. (THS), down $3.43 to $33.83.

The food maker's first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.