ST. LOUIS — Jordan Binnington stopped 18 shots for his 14th career shutout, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Washington Capitals 3-0 on Saturday night.

Binnington bounced back after giving up four goals on 25 shots during a 5-2 loss to the Capitals at Washington on Thursday night to get his second shutout this season as the teams wrapped up their home-and-home set.

Brayden Schenn, Colton Parayko and Jake Neighboures all scored for the Blues, who had lost three straight (0-2-1) for their longest skid since interim coach Drew Bannister replaced Craig Berube.

Washington's Charlie Lindgren, who made his fourth start in five games and got the win on Thursday, had 26 saves. The Capitals had won three of four.

Neighbours scored a power-play goal with 4:09 left in the third period. The Blues, 30th in the NHL on the man advantage, were 0 for 5 in Thursday's loss and failed in their first opportunity in this game.

Parayko scored a short-handed goal, the first in his career, at 2:37 of the first period for a 1-0 St. Louis lead. It was the Blues' 10th short-handed goal this season, tying them for second in the league. Parayko stole a pass that was going to Alex Ovechkin, went on a 2-on-1 rush and snapped in a wrist shot from the top of the circle that sailed over Lindgren's glove.

Schenn scored on a delayed penalty at 7:44 of the second period on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Justin Faulk.

Before the game, the Blues celebrated their 2024 Hall of Fame class of Keith Tkachuk, Mike Liut, and Pavol Demitra. Former Blues player T.J. Oshie, a teammate of Tkachuk, took the ceremonial faceoff and got a loud cheer from the crowd.

