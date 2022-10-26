ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills starting cornerback Tre'Davious White's return from a left knee injury will have to wait at least one more week.

Coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday ruled out White from playing against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared to begin practicing two weeks ago after missing 11 months with a torn ligament.

Under NFL rules, the Bills have one more week to add White to the active roster or place him on season-ending injured reserve. The delay in activating the sixth-year player allows White an additional week of practice, especially after missing last week when the Bills were off on their bye.

"Keep taking it one day at a time. He'll play when he's ready. He's progressing," McDermott said.

Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was optimistic about White's return, when asked about the player on Monday.

"He's champing at the bit to get going," Frazier said. "We're looking forward to when he can go out there with our normal players and play in a game. It doesn't seem like we're that far away from that, but we'll see how this week goes. But so far, so good."

White was hurt during a 31-6 win at New Orleans on Nov. 25, and had surgery for a torn ACL a few weeks later. He was still spotted walking with a slight limp while spending training camp working out individually on the sideline.

He's has been a starter since the Bills selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft, and was selected to the All-Pro team in 2019.

The AFC-leading Bills (5-1) come out of their bye week at the healthiest they've been since the start of the season. Right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) was the team's only regular McDermott said would be held out of practice Wednesday.

The week off also provided starting safety Jordan Poyer additional time to recover from an injury to his ribs which prevented him from flying to play in a 24-20 win at Kansas City on Oct. 16. The Bills instead hired a van and had Poyer make the 14-hour drive to Kansas City.

Though Poyer was cleared to play, the team's medical staff prevented him from flying because the change in air pressure could have affected a punctured lung, which was caused by the rib injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL