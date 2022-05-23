State legislators spent hours giving fond farewell speeches Monday as billions of dollars in tax and spending proposals remained in limbo — and the campaign trail blame game that will dominate the next five months had already begun.

"I'm hearing pretty clearly from Minnesotans, 'Give us the money back from this and invest in the things that make our lives a little easier,'" said DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who has sole power to call legislators back into a special session to finish the tax, education, public safety and other bills that state leaders failed to wrap up during their regular session. "It shouldn't be that hard and we can get win-win-wins across the board."

But he ended a meeting with top legislative leaders on Monday with no timeline or clarity on next steps. Walz said he's ready to call legislators back, but Republicans in the Senate asked for a few days to "decompress" after a marathon of legislative work over the last week.

Lawmakers' official work slammed to a halt Sunday at 11:59 p.m., the deadline for them to pass bills this session. Formally they could do little at the Capitol Monday apart from retirement speeches. Some legislators wandered around the building waiting for word if they should keep working or go home, while interest groups aired their frustrations that lawmakers left so much work undone.

"The collapse is imminent," said Sen. Jim Abeler, R-Anoka, who proposed spending $1 billion to boost pay raises for long-term care and other workers in the midst of a staffing crisis. "People are going to come to harm and everybody knows it."

As key dealmakers met privately to determine next steps, Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen gathered his supporters for a rally outside the Capitol. He was also joined and endorsed by Kendall Qualls, one of the candidates Jensen recently bested in the fight for the Minnesota Republican Party's backing.

"I'm going to ask you to remember Forrest Gump, one of my heroes. His mother taught him, 'Stupid is as stupid does.' I don't know if our present governor got that message," said Jensen, a former state senator. "We've got a lot more problems coming down the pike because we've got someone who thinks they're a king and you're his subjects. And that's got to stop."

Jensen's tone Monday stood in sharp contrast to comments on the House and Senate floors, where dozens of retiring legislators said goodbye to their colleagues. They told stories of deals struck and working across the aisle. There were endless thank yous, bipartisan inside jokes and and Democrats hugging Republicans.

"I'm glad I'm not running for governor so I can tell you the truth of how much I love you guys," said Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, who dropped out of the governor's race after losing his party's endorsement to Jensen last weekend. "This biggest surprise was the key relationships I had with Democrats. If this place loses that, we don't function."

Along with the governor's office, all 201 legislative seats are up for election this fall. There is a massive wave of lawmaker departures, including many who have been representing parts of the state for more than 20 or 30 years.

Some of the legislators departing when their term ends in January are still in the thick of trying to see the work of the past four months through to completion. Negotiations on the health and human services bill are continuing, Rep. Jen Schultz, DFL-Duluth, said during her departure speech. She said she can give a more complete speech when they are in a special session and "I'm actually done with our work."

State leaders had hoped to reach spending deals over the weekend on health and human services, education and public safety bills, as well as an infrastructure bonding package. But key legislators remained divided on various pieces of the bills as the session closed.

One area where they reached agreement was a $4 billion tax bill. But Democrats opposed passing a tax measure without any spending bills, so that package failed as well.

House Tax Committee Chairman Paul Marquart, who is wrapping up a 22-year run at the Capitol, nonetheless remained lighthearted on the topic during his farewell address to colleagues.

"I have to say my proudest legislative accomplishment was successfully passing the largest tax cut in the history — oh, nope, I'm sorry I forgot to take that out," he said to bursts of laughter as he pretended to cross the line out of his speech.

Staff writer Emma Nelson contributed to this report.