TROY, Ala. — Kimani Vidal had 79 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries, DK Billingsley scored on a 1-yard run and Troy beat Southern Miss 27-10 Saturday night.

Markeis Colvin picked off a pass and returned it 44 yards to the Southern Miss 27 and six plays later Billingsley's touchdown with 3:52 remaining in the first half gave Troy a 10-7 lead.

A defensive pass interference penalty on a third-and-9, a 29-yard gain on a run by Vidal and a 30-yard pass from Jarret Doege to Tez Johnson to the 10 set up Vidal's touchdown that capped the opening drive of the second half and gave the Trojans (4-2, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) a 10-point lead.

Camron Harrell intercepted a pass from Doege near midfield and returned it to the 13 before, on the next play, Zach Wilcke threw a touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee that gave Southern Miss (2-3, 0-1) a 7-3 lead with 14:34 left in the second quarter.

The Troy defense forced four Southern Miss turnovers and the Golden Eagles finished with just 205 total yards — including 48 yards rushing on 26 attempts.

