Bill Burr, one of the country's most popular road comics, took a break from his busy schedule to enjoy baseball in Minneapolis.

Burr, who grew up in the Boston area, spent time Wednesday in the New England Sports Network booth, calling the action with broadcasters Dave O'Brien and Kevin Youkilis.

Burr told viewers that it was his first game at Target Field, although he had toured the venue before it opened.

At one point, Burr, who specializes in crankiness, yelled at Twins fans who didn't care for a particular call.

He also didn't have much love for the concession stand. During the fourth inning, he complained that he had just finished "the worst hot dog I have ever ate."

"That thing must have been spinning since two days ago," he said.

What might have been harder to swallow: The Twins squeaking out a 5-4 victory.