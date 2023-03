Tap the bookmark to save this article.

BIG TEN TEAMS IN THE MEN'S NCAA TOURNAMENT

All times Central

South region

No. 8 Maryland (21-12) vs. No. 9 West Virginia — 11:15 a.m. Thursday

East region

No. 1 Purdue (29-5) vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson — 5:50 p.m. Friday

No. 7 Michigan State (19-12) vs. No. 10 USC — 11:15 a.m. Friday

Midwest region

No. 4 Indiana (22-11) vs. No. 13 Kent State — 8:55 p.m. Friday

No. 8 Iowa (19-13) vs. No. 9 Auburn — 5:50 p.m. Thursday

No. 10 Penn State (22-13) vs. No. 7 Texas A&M — 8:55 p.m. Thursday

West region

No. 7 Northwestern (21-11) vs. No. 10 Boise State — 6:35 p.m. Thursday

No. 9 Illinois (20-12) vs. No. 8 Arkansas — 3:30 p.m. Thursday