Three weeks remain in the Big Ten regular season, and all signs point to a Michigan-Ohio State showdown to decide the East Division champion. In the tight West standings, the Purdue-Illinois and Wisconsin-Iowa matchups will help provide clarity. (Note: all rankings are College Football Playoff … The Gophers-Northwestern pick will appear later in the week).

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Huge game in the Big Ten West. Boilermakers, 4-2 in the Big Ten, can forge a tie for first and end a two-game skid with a win. Fighting Illini (5-1 Big Ten) fell to Michigan State last week and need a win here with trip to Michigan looming next week. Purdue has won five of past six in series. Not this time. Illinois 24, Purdue 20.

Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State, 11 a.m., Ch. 9

Buckeyes have won 26 consecutive against the Hoosiers, and there's little reason to think that will change. Ohio State 49, Indiana 17.

Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m., BTN

Both teams need two wins to reach bowl eligibility. Spartans get one to reach 5-5. Michigan State 27, Rutgers 16.

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 5

Wolverines escaped Lincoln with 32-29 victory last year on the way to Big Ten title. They'll have too much for Huskers with QB J.J. McCarthy and RB Blake Corum. Michigan 31, Nebraska 14.

Maryland at No. 14 Penn State, 2:30 p.m., Ch. 9

Two years ago, Terrapins upset the Nittany Lions 35-19 in State College. Penn State, winners of 41 of 45 games in the series, restores order. Penn State 38, Maryland 20.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., FS1