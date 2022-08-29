Graham Mertz didn't look or sound like someone whose every decision is put under a microscope, whose every pass is scrutinized throughout an entire state.

The Wisconsin quarterback was relaxed and loquacious during Big Ten Football Media Days in late July in Indianapolis. Mertz referred to the Badgers' standout group of running backs as "my dogs, man.'' He chuckled when asked about a rib-smashing hit he took from Michigan's Daxton Hill, saying, "Dax got me. That's my boy.'' And as he faced questions about past struggles, he exuded confidence about a brighter future.

Maybe more than any other player in the Big Ten West's Division, Mertz holds the key to his team's chances of advancing to Indianapolis for the conference's championship game. The junior from Overland Park, Kan., is entering his third season as the Badgers starter, and improvement on his feast-or-famine play would bolster Wisconsin's title hopes.

The 18th-ranked Badgers, 9-4 last year, are the pick to win the West in the Cleveland.com preseason media poll, but defending champion Iowa, the Gophers and Purdue are poised to contend, too.

How mercurial has Mertz's play been the past two seasons? In Wisconsin's 13 wins, he has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,884 yards and 16 touchdowns with four interceptions. In the Badgers' seven losses, he's completed 54.1% of his throws for three TDs with 12 interceptions.

"It comes down to decision-making and how can I become a better decision-maker?'' Mertz said. "That's the biggest thing for any quarterback, and for me that's the biggest stride I'm trying to make.''

Big games, big struggles

Two games stood out as especially problematic for Mertz and the Badgers last year. In the 41-13 loss to Notre Dame, Wisconsin trailed 17-13 early in the fourth quarter before Mertz lost a fumble on a sack that the Fighting Irish later cashed in for a touchdown. He then threw back-to-back pick-sixes, enabling Notre Dame to pull away.

In the regular-season finale against the Gophers, cornerback Justin Walley's interception of a Mertz pass early in the third quarter set up Minnesota's go-ahead touchdown in a 23-13 win. The loss prevented the Badgers from winning a share of the West title and a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game.

Mertz believes the strides forward are coming, and he pointed to spring practice as his "aha!'' moment.

"It's something you can't explain, but you can feel it. The game comes to you. You just flow,'' he said. "It's like the feeling you had on the playground when you were younger.''

Embracing expectations

If Mertz can refine his decision-making and seize the key moments, the Badgers could have an outstanding season. They already have a strong running game, led by sophomore Braelon Allen, who rushed for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns last year. While their No. 1-ranked defense of 2021 lost some standouts, coordinator Jim Leonhard has shown he can rebuild a defense on the fly. The expectations, Mertz said, aren't a distraction.

"That's our goal every year. That should be the standard,'' he said. "We know what we've got, and we know we've got to develop it.''

Mertz is entering his second season under offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Bobby Engram, and he embraces the lessons from the former NFL wide receiver.

"He takes a holistic approach to it and does a great job of communicating,'' Mertz said. "That's big between a quarterback and a coordinator. If we have a play, it's like, 'OK, what are we trying to get out of this?' And if neither of us like it, it's 'Why do we have it in?' It's that open communication to build the offense together.''

Badgers coach Paul Chryst sees Mertz growing into the leadership role that's demanded of his position and his experience.

"He's taking ownership of the things that he needs to do and does a great job of communicating, working with the rest of our players,'' Chryst said. "It's about all of us, right?''

Mertz would agree, and he knows that the better he becomes, the better the Badgers will be.

"For me, my fuel is, 'How can I do my job better for my guys?' and 'How can I make them have the best career that they can have?' '' he said. "That's what fuels me every day. That's the fun part of it.''