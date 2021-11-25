1. Ohio State (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten)

C.J. Stroud threw six TD passes. Buckeyes had 665 total yards. Against the No. 7-ranked team in the country. Last week: 1

2. Michigan (10-1, 7-1)

Wolverines have lost eight straight and 15 of 16 to Buckeyes. Last week: 3

3. Wisconsin (8-3, 6-2)

Badgers were pushed by Nebraska, but heavy doses of RB Braelon Allen prevented the upset. Now they play the Gophers for the Axe. Last week: 4

4. Iowa (9-2, 6-2)

Hawkeyes were in a meat grinder with Illinois before pulling away in the fourth quarter. Trip to Nebraska on Friday might not be as forgiving. Last week: 5

5. Michigan State (9-2, 6-2)

Uh, Mel. Yeah, uh, can we get a do-over on that 10-year, $95 million extension?Last week: 2

6. Penn State (7-4, 4-4)

Nittany Lions aiming to retain the Land Grant Trophy, which might be the most hideous-looking trophy in sports. Last week: 6

7. Purdue (7-4, 5-3)

Boilermakers can throw one last shovel of dirt on Indiana's season in Old Oaken Bucket game. Last week: 7

8. Gophers (7-4, 5-3)

Before playing Wisconsin for the Axe, Gophers would welcome some help from Lincoln on Friday. Last week: 8

9. Maryland (5-6, 2-6)

Trip to Rutgers amounts to a game for bowl eligibility for both Terps and Scarlet Knights. Last week: 9

10. Rutgers (5-6, 2-6)

Knights haven't been to a bowl since the 2014 Quick Lane. Last week: 12

11. Illinois (4-7, 3-5)

Bret Bielema has the Illini pointed in the right direction. Last week: 10

12. Nebraska (3-8, 1-7)

Cornhuskers might be the nation's best eight-loss team, and now they won't have QB Adrian Martinez. Last week: 11

13. Northwestern (3-8, 1-7)

Wildcats seek an upset of Illinois to close season. Last week: 13

14. Indiana (2-9, 0-8)

It'll all be over soon, Hoosiers. Last week: 14