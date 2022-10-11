Tap the bookmark to save this article.

1. Ohio State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten): Since 21-10 win over Notre Dame in season opener, Buckeyes haven't been held under 45 points.

2. Michigan (6-0, 3-0): Wolverines haven't been overly dominant in the past three games. We'll know a lot more about them after visit from Penn State on Saturday.

3. Penn State (5-0, 2-0): Trip to Michigan starts a key, three-week stretch that includes "White Out'' game vs. Gophers and visit from Ohio State.

4. Illinois (5-1, 2-1): The Fighting Illini have allowed only three touchdowns all season, and their 8.0 points allowed per game is the fewest in the nation.

5. Purdue (4-2, 2-1): Boilermakers win 31-29 at Maryland despite averaging 0.4 yards per rush. Aidan O'Connell's 360 passing yards made up for it.

6. Gophers (4-1, 1-1): Minnesota's challenge this week: Get the run game going against an Illinois defense that ranks third in the nation against the rush (67.17 yards per game).

7. Maryland (4-2, 1-2): Terps are snapping mad after officials missed offsides call on blocked extra point, then later called ineligible man downfield penalty on successful two-point try that would have tied score 31-31 vs. Purdue.

8. Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2): Jim Leonhard wins debut vs. Northwestern as Badgers interim coach. Five TD passes by Graham Mertz set the tone in 42-7 rout.

9. Iowa (3-3, 1-2): After Hawkeyes mustered only two field goals at Illinois, coach Kirk Ferentz said he wouldn't fire his son and offensive coordinator Brian.

10. Nebraska (3-3, 2-1): Mickey Joseph is 2-0 in Big Ten games since being promoted to interim coach. Trip to Purdue could be key in West Division race.

11. Indiana (3-3, 1-2): Hoosiers played Michigan to a 10-10 tie at halftime but had no answer for QB J.J. McCarthy in 31-10 loss,

12. Rutgers (3-3, 0-3): Scarlet Knights' 13-0 lead disappeared in 14-13 loss to Nebraska. Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson was fired on Sunday.

13. Michigan State (2-4, 0-3): Spartans rushed for 7 yards vs. Ohio State as losing streak reached four.

14. Northwestern (1-5, 1-2): Wildcats, on a five-game skid, have their bye week to find a way to salvage season.