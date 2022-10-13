What the Big Ten schedule this week lacks in quantity — four teams are idle this week — it makes up for in quality, especially with the marquee game of the conference season so far, No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan. (Note: All games Saturday unless noted. … The Gophers-Illinois pick will appear later).

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, 11 a.m., Ch. 9

Already with wins at Purdue and Auburn, the Nittany Lions will try to secure a huge road triumph. The Wolverines have been more workmanlike than flashy in wins over Maryland, Iowa and Indiana. Freshman RB Nick Singleton (7.3 yards per carry) leads the upset. Penn State 27, Michigan 23.

Maryland at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

The 4-2 Terrapins are nine points away from being undefeated, with losses to Michigan (34-27) and Purdue (31-29). QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who's third nationally in completion percentage (71.4%), will be too much for the Hoosiers, who've lost three in a row. Maryland 38, Indiana 20.

Wisconsin at Michigan State, 3 p.m., Ch. 9

Interim coach Jim Leonhard pushed the right buttons with QB Graham Mertz, who had five TD passes against Northwestern. Badgers win in East Lansing, where buyer's remorse on Mel Tucker's 10-year, $95 million contract is increasing. Wisconsin 31, Michigan State 21.

Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m., BTN