MARCUS FULLER'S BIG TEN MEN'S HOOPS POWER RANKINGS

1. Wisconsin (15-2, 6-1): The Badgers rise to the top of the rankings with a seven-game win streak behind arguably the favorite for national player of the year, but they're not just a one-man show with Johnny Davis.

2. Michigan State (14-3, 5-1): The Spartans saw their nine-game win streak end abruptly with a surprising home loss against Northwestern, but they have a chance to regain the top spot playing Friday at Wisconsin.

3. Illinois (13-4, 6-1): Illini guard Andre Curbelo returned in a big way with 20 points against Purdue. It wasn't enough in a double overtime loss, but a Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn tandem is scary.

4. Purdue (15-2, 4-2): The Boilermakers regrouped after two early league losses and staved off one of their league title contending foes with a win vs. Illinois. Zach Edey was phenomenal.

5. Ohio State (12-4, 5-2): The Buckeyes have been sneaky good at times at home with wins over Duke and Wisconsin, but can they pull off any big wins away from Columbus?

6. Indiana (13-4, 4-3): The Hoosiers won their first road game of the season recently at Nebraska. It was nothing to do cartwheels over, but it ended eight straight road losses dating back to last year.

7. Rutgers (11-6, 5-2): Ron Harper Jr. has given Scarlet Knight fans something to be excited about leading them to impressive wins already vs. Purdue, Maryland, Michigan, and Iowa. The Gophers are up next.

8. Iowa (13-5, 3-4): Sophomore star Keegan Murray is human after all. He dropped from the No. 1 spot among the NCAA's scoring leaders after a 13-point performance in a loss at Rutgers.

9. Penn State (8-7, 3-4): Micah Shrewsberry might not win Big Ten coach of the year, but his Nittany Lions have been a tough opponent for anyone in the league in his first season.

10. Michigan (8-7, 2-3): Juwan Howard's young squad really took some hits early this season, but the Wolverines have the talent to make noise if Hunter Dickinson can get going.

11. Northwestern (9-7, 2-5): Imagine what we would be saying about the Wildcats if they had beaten two top-10 teams in a row after upsetting Michigan State on the road. They fell just short vs. Wisconsin.

12. Gophers (10-5, 1-5): The Gophers had to postpone their Wednesday game at Penn State with COVID-19 issues. Can they snap a four-game losing streak if they're healthy to play Saturday vs. Rutgers?

13. Maryland (9-9, 1-6): The Terrapins have to be frustrated with where their season has gone under interim coach Danny Manning, but they have enough talent to avoid finishing last.

14. Nebraska (6-13, 0-8): The Cornhuskers are on a COVID pause, but you can bet they're trying to figure out a way during the break to get their first conference victory.