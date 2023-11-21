Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Big Ten power rankings

1. Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten): Buckeyes prepped for The Game by beating Gophers 37-3 behind 172 all-purpose yards and two TDs from RB TreVeyon Henderson. He could be the difference-maker against Michigan.

2. Michigan (11-0, 8-0): Wolverines showed some vulnerabilities in 31-24 win over Maryland. QB J.J. McCarthy has gone three games without a TD pass.

3. Penn State (9-2, 6-2): After QB Drew Allar left the game injured, Nittany Lions leaned on rushing of Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton to beat Rutgers 27-6. Penn State remains in line for New Year's Six bowl.

4. Iowa (9-2, 6-2): Fourth-quarter rally in 15-13 win over Illinois sends Hawkeyes to Big Ten title game and likely to Citrus Bowl.

5. Maryland (6-5, 3-5): Taulia Tagovailoa dooms Terrapins' upset bid against Michigan by throwing two interceptions, taking a safety for intentional grounding.

6. Rutgers (6-5, 3-5): Scarlet Knights were in a giving mood against Penn State. Three Rutgers turnovers led to 17 Nittany Lions points.

7. Northwestern (6-5, 4-4): Raise your hand if you thought the Wildcats would make a bowl game after hazing scandal forced coach Pat Fitzgerald to resign. David Braun deservedly had his interim coach tag removed.

8. Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4): Banged-up Braelon Allen scored two TDs, including winner in OT, as Badgers gained bowl eligibility with 24-17 overtime win over Nebraska.

9. Illinois (5-6, 3-5): Tight loss to Iowa means the Fighting Illini need to beat Northwestern to reach bowl eligibility.

10. Gophers (5-6, 3-5): P.J. Fleck's team took its beating at Ohio State, now will try to win Paul Bunyan's Axe for a third consecutive year.

11. Nebraska (5-6, 3-5): After near miss against Wisconsin, Huskers need to beat Iowa on Friday to secure a bowl bid.

12. Michigan State (4-7, 2-6): Spartans get late touchdown to edge Indiana 24-21 and, most importantly, win back the Old Brass Spittoon.

13. Purdue (3-8, 2-6): Loss to Northwestern was the fifth in six games for the Boilermakers.

14. Indiana (3-8, 1-7): Hoosiers had a chance to beat Michigan State on late field goal, but Chris Freeman's 48-yard attempt sailed wide left.