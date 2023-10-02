Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Big Ten power rankings

1. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten): Buckeyes had week off to prepare for visit from surging Maryland.

2. Michigan (5-0, 2-0): Wolverines hold ball for 38:01 in 45-7 rout of Nebraska. They've allowed 30 points total this season.

3. Penn State (5-0, 3-0): Tied 10-10 at halftime, Nittany Lions pour it on to beat Northwestern 41-13.

4. Maryland (5-0, 2-0): Taulia Tagovailoa accounts for six TDs, passes for 352 in 44-17 romp over Indiana. A trip to Ohio State awaits.

5. Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0): Badgers were idle, next face challenge from improving Rutgers team.

6. Rutgers (4-1, 1-1): Scarlet Knights prepped for trip to Wisconsin by routing FCS-level Wagner 52-3.

7. Iowa (4-1, 1-1): Hawkeyes come back to beat Michigan State 26-16, but QB Cade McNamara carted off with knee injury.

8. Northwestern (2-3, 1-2): Ben Bryant throws for only 122 yards, then leaves injured at Penn State.

9. Gophers (3-2, 1-1): Minnesota overcomes three-point halftime deficit vs. Louisiana with strong second half in 35-24 win.

10. Purdue (1-3, 0-1): Surge of 21 points in third quarter carries Boilermakers to 44-19 romp over Illinois.

11. Nebraska (2-3, 0-2): Huskers lose 23rd consecutive game to a top-25 opponent with loss to Michigan.

12. Illinois (2-3, 0-2): Fighting Illini go 2-for-13 on third down in loss to Purdue.

13. Indiana (2-3, 0-2): After 44-17 loss to Maryland, Hoosiers coach Tom Allen fires his offensive coordinator.

14. Michigan State (2-3, 0-2): Four turnovers, punt return allowed for TD doom Spartans in loss at Iowa.