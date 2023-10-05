An intriguing matchup between upstart Maryland and Ohio State headlines this week's Big Ten schedule, while Wisconsin and Iowa have key games for their West Division title hopes. (The Gophers-Michigan prediction will be published later in the week. All games Saturday unless noted):
Three with intrigue
Maryland at No. 4 Ohio State, 11 a.m., FOX
This is a prove-it game for the Terrapins, who are 1-15 against Ohio State and Michigan since joining the Big Ten. The Big Ten's top two passers, Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa (292.8 yards per game) and Ohio State's Kyle McCord (263.8), will face off. Ohio State has the better defense, and that prevails in the Horseshoe. Ohio State 34, Maryland 21
Rutgers at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., Peacock
These teams last met in 2021, when the Badgers rolled 52-3 in Piscataway. This time, a much-improved Scarlet Knights team keeps it closer. Wisconsin 21, Rutgers 17
Purdue at Iowa, 2:30 p.m., Peacock
The Hawkeyes lost QB Cade McNamara for the season because of a torn ACL. In steps 6-foot-3, 258-pound sophomore Deacon Hill. The edge swings to the Boilermakers. Purdue 23, Iowa 13
And the rest
Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m. Friday, FS1
Fire broke out at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Tuesday. Turns out, it wasn't in a dumpster. Nebraska 21, Illinois 17
Howard at Northwestern, 2 p.m., BTN
Should be a name-your-score game for the Wildcats. Northwestern 42, Howard 10