The Big Ten's West Division race should get some clarity on Saturday when first-place Wisconsin and second-place Iowa meet in Madison. In the East, contenders Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State have tune-ups for next week, when the Nittany Lions face the Buckeyes in Columbus and the Wolverines travel to Michigan State.

Three with intrigue

Iowa at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., FOX

* The Badgers and Hawkeyes have combined to win seven of the nine West titles in full seasons since the current format started in 2014. Edge goes to the Badgers because the Hawkeyes are down to their backup quarterback, Deacon Hill, a transfer from Wisconsin. Wisconsin 27, Iowa 17

No. 3 Ohio State at Purdue, 11 a.m., Peacock

* In their last visit to West Lafayette in 2018, the Buckeyes were run out of Ross-Ade Stadium, 49-20, by Rondale Moore and the Boilermakers. Purdue doesn't have that firepower this year. Ohio State 34, Purdue 20

Indiana at No. 2 Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX

* The Hoosiers are 2-18 in Big Ten play over the past three seasons. That doesn't bode well against a Michigan team that looks poised to win its third consecutive conference title and earn a third straight berth in the College Football Playoff. Michigan 45, Indiana 7

And the rest

Michigan State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN

* The Spartans are 8-1 against Rutgers since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten. Not this year. Rutgers is vastly improved, and Michigan State still is reeling from the Mel Tucker scandal. Rutgers 24, Michigan State 13

Illinois at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., NBC

* The Fighting Illini and Terrapins have played only twice in their history. Maryland improves to 3-0 against Illinois, which is minus-6 on turnovers. Maryland 31, Illinois 14

Massachusetts at No. 6 Penn State, 2:30 p.m., BTN

* The Minutemen are allowing 39.4 points per game, which ranks 132nd of 133 FBS teams. The Nittany Lions are second nationally at 9.6 points allowed per game, while their offense averages 40.6 points. Penn State 55, Massachusetts 7