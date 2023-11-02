Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Big Ten opens the final month of the regular season with a couple of key matchups in the East Division, as Rutgers and Maryland each try to shock an East contender. In the West, Iowa vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field is interesting because of the novelty. (The Gophers-Illinois prediction will be published later in the week.)

Three with intrigue

No. 3 Ohio State at Rutgers, 11 a.m., CBS

* Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, the Scarlet Knights are 0-9 against the Buckeyes with an average margin of defeat of 42.1 points. This year, the score should be closer, but Ohio State still wins. Ohio State 38, Rutgers 14

No. 9 Penn State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., FOX

* Stung by their loss at Ohio State, the Nittany Lions sleepwalked to a win over Indiana. They face a Terrapins team on a three-game skid. Penn State 34, Maryland 20

Iowa vs. Northwestern at Wrigley Field, 2:30 p.m., Peacock

* The over/under on Hawkeyes vs. Wildcats is 29.5 points. Tune in to see if a touchdown will be scored. Iowa 10, Northwestern 9

And the rest

Wisconsin at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN

* The Badgers and Hoosiers last met in 2020, and Indiana won 20-14 in Madison. Badgers won't allow a repeat. Wisconsin 31, Indiana 17

Nebraska at Michigan State, 11 a.m., FS1

* Huskers have won three straight and hand Spartans seventh loss in a row, gaining bowl eligibility. Nebraska 24, Michigan State 13

Purdue at No. 2 Michigan, 6:30 p.m., NBC

* Wolverines are at the center of an off-the-field storm, so they take their frustrations out on the Boilermakers. Michigan 48, Purdue 7