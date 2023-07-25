Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Big Ten Football Media Days

When, where: Wednesday-Thursday, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

TV: BTN has coverage beginning at 9:30 a.m. (Central) on Wednesday and 10 a.m. Thursday.

Wednesday highlights: 10:45: Northwestern interim coach David Braun; 11:15: Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz; 11:30: Ohio State coach Ryan Day

Gophers talk Thursday: Gophers coach P.J. Fleck will take the podium at 10:30 a.m. Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell, safety Tyler Nubin and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford will have media sessions that day.