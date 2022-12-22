See more of the story

BIG TEN RANKINGS

Big Ten recruiting rankings for the Class of 2023, based on the 247Sports composite, which combines the major recruiting services:

Team, signees, 4 or 5 star

1. Ohio State, 20, 19

2. Penn State, 23, 16

3. Michigan, 23, 9

4. Michigan State, 15, 9

5. Nebraska, 22, 3

6. Maryland, 25, 3

7. Iowa, 21, 1

8. Northwestern, 19, 1

9. Gophers, 21, 2

10. Illinois, 21, 2

11. Rutgers, 19, 0

12. Wisconsin, 14, 3

13. Purdue, 13, 1

14. Indiana, 13, 1

NATIONAL RANKINGS

NCAA recruiting rankings from the 247Sports composite, which combines the major recruiting services.

Team, signees, 4 or 5 star

1. Alabama, 27, 26

2. Georgia, 26, 22

3. Texas, 22, 14

4. Miami, 26, 17

5. Ohio State, 20, 19