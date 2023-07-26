Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Introduction: Host Michael Rand listened to Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah get peppered with tough questions — followed by understandably vague answers — on Tuesday ahead of the start of training camp, and he was struck by this thought: Year 2 for this regime has a lot of unknowns, and it will largely tell the story of whether a "competitive rebuild" is really working.

13:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand to talk about the Twins, who let one get away Tuesday but have generally been surging since the break. What do we believe about this team and what should be the trade deadline priority?

32:00: Big money is flying around sports.

