Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with two teams going in opposite directions. The Lynx won a matinee to enter the Olympic break 17-8, which includes a 3-2 mark without injured star Napheesa Collier. Meanwhile, Minnesota United remained winless in its last nine matches. Surrendering two late goals on set pieces to a subpar D.C. United squad in a 3-2 loss Wednesday might have been the worst of the nine.

9:00: Star Tribune Wolves writer Chris Hine joins the show fresh off a long stint in Las Vegas to talk about the impact of Minnesota's young players, Anthony Edwards' continued rise on Team USA and yet another trip to Chanhassen.

27:00: ESPN ranked the top 100 pro athletes since 2000. How many Minnesotans were on the list?

