It took all of three quarters, but the Gophers women's basketball team finally found its offense Thursday at Williams Arena.

Struggling to make a shot for their first three quarters, the Gophers found themselves trailing Eastern Illinois by six entering the fourth quarter. But Mallory Heyer scored seven points in a 19-4 start to the fourth quarter that put the Gophers on the path to a 59-48 victory in the team's final nonconference game of the season.

The Gophers (8-5) led by six after the first quarter. But then they hit an offensive brick wall. Minnesota shot just 7-for-38 while being out-scored 29-17 over the second and third quarters.

Finally, that changed.

Rose Micheaux scored four points in a 6-0 start to the fourth that tied the game on Amaya Battle's fast-break layup. Moments later, down two, Heyer's three-pointer with 7:07 left put the Gophers up for good.

The Gophers made 11 of 12 shots while out-scoring Eastern Illinois 23-6 in the fourth quarter.

Micheaux finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Heyer had 10 points and seven rebounds.