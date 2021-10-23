BATON ROUGE, La. — Jawon Pass threw for 280 yards, Lyndemian Brooks ran for another 108 and Prairie View A&M pulled away in the second half to defeat Southern 48-21 on Saturday night.

Prairie View (6-1, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 21-14 midway through the third quarter before finishing with a stretch of five scores in five possessions. Luis Reyes kicked a short field goal, Pass threw to Evan Fairs for a 56-yard touchdown, Jaden Stewart and Brooks scored on short runs and Reyes added another field goal to make the score 48-14 with 2:14 left to play.

Pass completed 19 of 27 passes and had two TD throws. Stewart added 83 yards rushing with two scores. Brooks also scored twice.

Glendon McDaniel was 14-of-22 passing for 114 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Jaguars (3-4, 2-2). They were held to 250 yards, compared to 506 of total offense for the Panthers.

__

