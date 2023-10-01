WASHINGTON — Biden warns there's 'not much time' to keep US money flowing to Ukraine, urges Congress to 'stop the games, get to work.'
Most Read
-
Twin Cities Marathon canceled due to heat, some runners hit the street anyway
-
Families of victims outraged over last-minute plea deals by Hennepin County Attorney
-
Twins playoff update: Opponent still undecided on final day of regular season
-
Five takeaways from the Gophers' 35-24 win over Louisiana
-
Gaetz says he will seek to oust McCarthy as speaker this week. 'Bring it on,' McCarthy says