RAMSTEIN AIR FORCE BASE, Germany — Biden says Egypt's president has agreed to open Gaza border crossing to allow in 20 trucks with humanitarian aid.
Most Read
-
Rep. Pete Stauber breaks from GOP, votes against Republican speaker nominee Jim Jordan
-
GOP's Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker; colleagues seek other options
-
Suspect admits he murdered Natalee Holloway on Aruba in 2005, pleads guilty to extorting her mom
-
Why is my Minneapolis tax bill so high? Five charts to help explain.
-
Want to know if your degree from a Minnesota college is worth it? Check out state's new tool