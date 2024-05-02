WASHINGTON — Biden says campus protests haven't prompted him to rethink Mideast policies, and he opposes sending in National Guard.
Most Read
-
Minneapolis may lose one of its skyscrapers. Should we mourn or rejoice?
-
University of Minnesota says it reaches deal to end pro-Palestinian encampment
-
Tied for state wins record, prep hockey coach Randolph loses job
-
Breaking it down: Wolves-Nuggets match-ups (and who's going to win)
-
What a Trump immigration crackdown would mean for Minnesota's economy