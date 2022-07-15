BETHLEHEM, West Bank — Biden restates support for 'two states for two peoples,' but says 'ground not ripe' to restart Israel-Palestinian talks (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously quoted '2 two peoples').
Most Read
-
David Fong's restaurant will close after 64 years in business
-
Mpls. police fatally shoot man during standoff, city officials say
-
2021 was Twin Cities' deadliest year. Every victim had a story.
-
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig files complaint against GOP challenger Tyler Kistner over late disclosure filing
-
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73