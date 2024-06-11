ATLANTA — Groups pushing tighter gun laws have been building political muscle through multiple elections, boosted by the outcry following mass shootings at schools and other public places, to say nothing of the nation's daily gun violence.

Now, gun-control advocates and many Democrats see additional openings created by hardline positions of the gun lobby and their most influential champion, former President Donald Trump. They also point to controversies surrounding the National Rifle Association, which has undergone leadership shuffles and membership declines after a key former executive was found to have expensed private jet flights and accepted vacations from group vendors.

''It is a false choice to suggest that you have to be in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone's guns away,'' Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday in Maryland, where she spoke as part of a series of White House and campaign events focused on gun violence. President Joe Biden will speak Tuesday at a conference hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund.

Biden's campaign says gun control could be a motivating issue for suburban college-educated women who may be decisive in several key battlegrounds this fall. The campaign and its allies have already circulated clips of Trump saying, ''We have to get over it," after an Iowa school shooting in January and then telling NRA members in May that he ''did nothing'' on guns during his presidency.

There have been 15 mass killings so far in 2024, according to data tracked by The Associated Press. A mass killing is defined as an attack in which four or more people have died, not including the perpetrator, within a 24-hour period.

Asked for comment, the Trump campaign pointed to the former president's previous statements promising no new gun regulations if he returns to the White House.

Trump has spoken twice this year at NRA events and was endorsed by the group in May. He alleged that Biden ''has a 40-year record of trying to rip firearms out of the hands of law-abiding citizens.'' His campaign and the Republican National Committee also announced the creation of a new ''Gun Owners for Trump'' coalition that includes gun-rights activists and those who work in the firearms industry.

About 7 in 10 college-educated women who voted in the 2022 midterm elections supported stricter gun control laws, although less than 1 in 10 named it as the top problem facing the country, according to AP VoteCast, a wide-ranging survey of voters.

An AP-NORC poll conducted in August 2023 found that about 6 in 10 independent voters said they wanted stricter gun laws. Only about one-third of Republicans wanted more expansive gun legislation while about 9 in 10 Democrats were in support.

Biden White House gets high marks from gun-control advocates

Biden and Harris highlight their action on gun policy, notably the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, a compromise brokered after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The law expanded background checks for the youngest gun buyers, tried to make it harder for domestic abusers to obtain weapons and allocated billions of dollars to programs intended to curb gun violence.

It is the most sweeping federal gun legislation since a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons was signed in 1994; that ban expired a decade later.

Biden also reenergized the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and he's the first president to establish a White House office devoted to preventing gun violence.

Angela Ferrell-Zabala, executive director of Moms Demand Action, called the Biden White House ''the strongest administration we've ever seen on this issue.''

Going beyond the 2022 law to enforce background checks on all potential gun buyers earned bipartisan support, according to AP VoteCast data, with about 9 in 10 Democrats and about 7 in 10 Republicans in favor. A majority of U.S. adults wanted a nationwide ban on the sale of AR-15-style rifles, which can rapidly fire many rounds and are routinely used in mass shootings.

On Thursday, Harris helped lead a gathering of health care leaders that West Wing aides highlighted as the first such White House summit to discuss guns as a public health crisis. On Friday, she discussed guns with Students for Biden, continuing a theme of her recent speeches on college campuses around the country.

Gun-control advocates cite potentially wider reach that extends across several parts of Democrats' coalition in recent elections: parents of schoolchildren, younger voters who grew up in an era of school shootings and safety drills, and Black and Hispanic voters. Biden's approval among some of these groups has fallen during his term in the White House.

''The political calculus has changed so dramatically on this issue in a relatively short period of time,'' said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. Legislating on guns, he said, was ''an issue that elected officials once ran away from and now they run toward.''

A still-powerful NRA

The NRA did not respond to a request for comment. It still remains a force in Republican politics despite a series of headwinds. Wayne LaPierre, once one of the nation's most powerful lobbyists, was found liable in a New York court for spending NRA funds on himself, ultimately stepping down. NRA membership and income dropped.

Ferrell-Zabala of Moms Demand Action labeled the group as ''flailing.'' She said the disarray has pushed some of the most conservative activists to burgeoning groups like Gun Owners of America. Self-described as ''the only no-compromise gun lobby in Washington,'' the group opposes essentially any restriction on gun ownership and possession.

Matthew Lacombe, a Case Western Reserve University professor who studies gun politics, said the NRA's advocacy was a factor in Trump's 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton. Lacombe cautioned that the NRA remains a force and ''represents an established base'' for Trump.

''It's part of a broader cultural identity'' that goes beyond guns, he said, though he added that dynamics in the wider electorate have shifted.

''There was a time when the NRA successfully branded gun-control advocates as the extremists in this debate,'' Lacombe said. ''I don't think most Americans see that idea of gun control as extreme anymore. They see the other side that way.''

Associated Press writers Amelia Thomson DeVeaux in Washington and Will Weissert in Landover, Maryland, contributed to this report.