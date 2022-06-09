Authorities on Thursday identified the bicyclist who was hit by a light-rail train a day earlier in St. Paul and died.

Jason L'Heureux, 50, of St. Paul, was killed late Wednesday morning after being struck by a westbound Green Line train about 10:30 a.m. at the Raymond Avenue Station along University Avenue, said Metro Transit spokeswoman Laura Baenen.

One witness to the incident wrote that the train traveled more than a block from where the bicyclist was hit until the train came to a halt. A second witness, who also lives nearby, came out to the scene and saw the man trapped between the first and second cars.