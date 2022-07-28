A bicyclist was hit by a truck and killed at an intersection in Chanhassen, authorities said.

The collision occurred about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on Hwy. 5 at Market Boulevard, the State Patrol said.

The bicyclist, a 52-year-old man from Grand Rapids, Minn., was "crossing the intersection against the light" while heading north on Market and was hit by a westbound truck on Hwy. 5, a State Patrol statement read.

The truck driver, 60-year-old Kim C. Miller, of Hugo, was not hurt. The patrol said the bicyclist's identity will be released Thursday afternoon.