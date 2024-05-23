TORONTO — Bo Bichette homered and had three RBIs, Daulton Varsho reached base three times and drove in a pair, and the Toronto Blue Jays used a seven-run second inning to beat the Chicago White Sox 9-2 on Wednesday night.

By taking two of three from Chicago, the Blue Jays won a series for the first time since taking two of three at San Diego from April 19 to 21.

''It just feels good to win and score a lot of runs, to be honest,'' Bichette said. ''We've just got to win every day.''

Chris Bassitt (4-6) allowed five hits in a season-high seven innings to win for the second time in three starts. The right-hander walked two and struck out four.

Blue Jays left-hander Génesis Cabrera gave up two runs in the eighth and righty Nate Pearson finished.

Toronto was held to two hits in a 5-0 loss Tuesday but responded with a seven-run, two-out rally in the second inning Wednesday. It was the Blue Jays' biggest inning since a nine-run ninth at Tampa Bay on May 23, 2023.

Davis Schneider started the scoring with a two-run single. Varsho followed with a two-run triple and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added an RBI single before Bichette homered to center, his third, against White Sox right-hander Nick Nastrini.

''Overall, fastball command wasn't there,'' White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said of Nastrini's rough start. ''He's got some adjustments to make.''

Bichette's two-run shot was the first by a Blue Jays cleanup hitter this season. According to MLB, Toronto had the longest drought to begin a season since the 1997 Astros went 60 games without a homer from a cleanup hitter.

The Blue Jays celebrated Bichette's blast by having him wear a version of the home run jacket the team used in 2022.

''I'm a believer in little things like that go a long way,'' manager John Schneider said of the celebration's return. ''I'm not saying a home run jacket is going to fix our season or do anything different, but when guys are pulling in the same direction, that's a good thing.''

The Blue Jays are 17-2 when they score five or more.

Tommy Pham hit a solo home run, his third, and Paul DeJong added a sacrifice fly, but Chicago wrapped up its road trip at 1-5. The White Sox are 5-21 away from home.

Nastrini (0-3) was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to face Toronto in his third career start. He allowed a career-high nine runs and seven hits in 3 1/3 innings.

''I really just wasn't establishing that upper third of the zone,'' said Nastrini, who walked a career-worst six and struck out none. ''When I don't do that it kind of makes it tough to pitch.''

Grifol said Nastrini will get another crack at Toronto's lineup when the Blue Jays visit Chicago next week.

''He's got four days to adjust, make all the necessary adjustments,'' Grifol said. ''I want him to learn from this. I want him to think about it. I want him to throw his bullpen thinking about today, and I want him to get to work and be ready to go in five days.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: OF/DH Eloy Jiménez (left hamstring) was placed on the 10-day IL, one day after he was injured running the bases. RHP Steven Wilson (back) went on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 20. The White Sox recalled Nastrini and OF Zach DeLoach from Triple-A .

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Mike Clevinger (0-2, 5.56 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday as Chicago returns home to begin a four-game series against Baltimore. RHP Grayson Rodriguez (4-1, 3.15) goes for the Orioles.

Blue Jays: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-3, 4.89 ERA) is expected to start Thursday as Toronto opens a four-game series at Detroit. RHP Jack Flaherty (1-3, 3.79) is listed for the Tigers.

