You can't negotiate with the atmosphere. Mother Nature doesn't take requests. Weather is a metaphor for business and life. One of my weather-tech companies got down to Plan K before we turned things around, but in life all you can do is have a Plan B and Plan C. Especially on a notoriously wet holiday like the 4th of July.

My 4-year old grandson was in a two-block parade Thursday that somehow beat the odds and went off on time. No rain. Inside knowledge, good planning or a superior Doppler? Nope. Just a rare stroke of good luck. Too many parties moved into garages.

Thursday was the wettest day — we dry out Friday with enough sunshine for upper 70s. A much better shot at quality yard or lake time. Another swarm of showers and thunderstorms arrives midday and afternoon hours Saturday, but Sunday looks a little drier, with clouds lingering much of the day. A C- or D+ holiday weekend. The drought is over.

And I take zero pleasure in reporting dry weather and 80s returning next week. I fear holidays are cursed.