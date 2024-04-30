BetMGM NBA Playoffs promo scores $1,500 bet for Knicks-76ers, Pacers-Bucks

A three-pack of NBA postseason matchups are on tap Tuesday night, and the BetMGM NBA Playoffs promo will bring one of the best overall first bet offers available to new players looking to wager on these pivotal matchups.

The latest BetMGM NBA Playoffs promotion scores new players the opportunity to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets paid back on losses. As the Knicks and Pacers try to finish off the Sixers and Bucks, respectively, and the Cavs and Magic look to gain a late series advantage, this is a great way to score big-time value on high stakes basketball matchups.

BetMGM NBA Playoffs promo: $1,500 paid back in bonus bets

Let's explore the value of this NBA promo from BetMGM by diving into the 76ers and Knicks matchup at Madison Square Garden this evening.

Here's the set up: New York took a commanding 3-1 series lead Sunday thanks to an all-time performance by Jalen Brunson who broke the franchise record for points in a single postseason game. Now, the Knicks will look to carry that momentum into Game 5 against a banged up Joel Embiid and the Sixers.

If you think the Knicks will finish the job, you can bet anywhere between $10 and $1,500 through this offer and receive bonus bets back if the bet loses. Then, those funds (which must be played through to convert back to withdrawable cash) can be played on other upcoming games.

Obviously, if the wage wins, the "paid back in bonus bets" part of the offer doesn't come into play. Simply take the cash profit and move forward as you wish.

How to get the NBA Playoffs promo at BetMGM

First, let's talk about the geographic limitations of this offer. Those who are 21 years of age and located in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Arizona, Colorado, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Massachusetts will be eligible to redeem it.

It's also worth noting that in order to redeem the full extent of this offer that a new player would have to deposit and wager $`1,500. That said, users are free to deposit as little as $10 and wager that same amount to qualify for this bonus. In this way, the bonus provides some flexibility. As always, bettors should not wager beyond their means or comfort levels.

