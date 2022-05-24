Ben Gbur went 5-for-10 with two home runs, six RBI and four runs scored over two games as Wooster beat Bethel twice on Monday, winning the NCAA Division III baseball tournament's Alton (Ill.) Regional.

Wooster (34-15), which won four consecutive games after dropping Friday's regional opener to Bethel 12-7, forced a winner-take-all game with an 11-8 victory over the Royals (35-11) on Monday, then took the finale 11-6.

Bethel, the region's No. 3 seed, led the first game 6-1 after three innings but surrendered the lead when second-seeded Wooster scored six runs in the seventh, the big blow coming on Gbur's go-ahead, three-run homer.

In the second game, Bethel led 2-0 before the Scots scored four runs in the fourth inning, then struck for four more in the fifth on Dane Camphausen's grand slam. The Royals pulled within 8-6 before Gbur hit another three-run homer in the eighth inning.

Matthew Carlsen hit a two-run homer for the Royals in the first game, and James Woeffel hit a three-run double in the second. Bethel was playing in the NCAA tournament for the second time in program history.

Gusties golfer joins U

Jacob Pedersen, a two-time MIAC Player of the Year in men's golf for Gustavus Adolphus, will compete for the Gophers next season. Pedersen, of Minnetonka, competed four years for the Gusties.