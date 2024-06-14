bet365 bonus code STARXLM: Claim $150 bonus for MLB, Celtics-Mavs

Get ready for a big Friday on the sports calendar by claiming one of two welcome offers from bet365. The exclusive bet365 bonus code STARXLM permits first-time bettors to select a guaranteed $150 bonus after a $5 bet or a "Safety Net" to cover any loss worth up to $1,000.

bet365 BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS! OR $1,000 FIRST BET SAFETY NET CLAIM OFFER Promo Code: STARXL 21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.





This bet365 promotion is available across MLB, the 2024 U.S. Open, and Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and Mavericks, among other events.

Bet365 bonus code STARXLM unlocks $150 bonus or $1k safety net

Although there are two options for new bet365 customers, the "Bet $5, Get $150″ deal is the more popular promo. Bet as little as $5 on Celtics-Mavs, MLB, or another sport on bet365′s substantial sportsbook. Players will earn $150 in bonus bets after placing the initial wager, regardless of the odds or outcome.

This particular bonus is appealing to players because of its guaranteed component, meaning a user will not need to select a winner in order to trigger the incentive.

Meanwhile, the First Bet Safety Net is a high-ceiling offer for bigger spenders. Bet365 will cover a losing stake worth up to $1,000 with bonus bets. That's clearly a more significant investment, but the potential winnings justify it.

Sign up using bet365 bonus code STARXLM

Every bet365 customer has the same registration requirements. First, make sure the bet365 bonus code STARXLM is applied to qualify for either welcome offer.

Next, select one of the available playing areas and create an account. Bet365 requires customers to verify their full legal name, residential address, date of birth, and phone number.

The final step before placing a bet is to make a deposit. Bet365′s minimum deposit is only $10, which covers players opting for the "Bet $5, Get $150″ deal. However, users who want to risk up to $1,000 with the "Safety Net" deal should consider a more substantial deposit before making their qualifying wager.

Latest in-app offers

Bet365 offers a 50% "super" profit boost on eligible Celtics-Mavs Same Game Parlays and a 30% boost on MLB SGPs. Download the bet365 app and capitalize on these offers before they expire.

Another solid promotion for tonight's action is the "Early Payout Offer." Place a qualifying cash wager on any moneyline, and bet365 will settle it as a win if your team leads by a certain amount. For example, a moneyline bet on the Panthers hits if Florida leads by 3+ goals, even if Edmonton comes back to win the game.

New Customers only. Bet $5 and get $150 in Bonus Bets. Sign up, deposit (minimum $10) to your account and place a qualifying bet of $5 to get $150 in Bonus Bets once your bet is settled with bet365. Bonus Bets winnings are added to Bonus Bets balance. Bonus Bet wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. The bonus code STARXLM can be used during registration, but does not change the offer amount in any way.