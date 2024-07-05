bet365 bonus code STARXLM: $150 bonus bets for Euro, MLB, WNBA

The bet365 bonus code STARXLM will earn new users a bet $5, get $150 bonus or $1,000 Safety Net for a holiday weekend headlined by MLB, Wimbledon and high stakes soccer action. Available to new customers in 10 states, bet365 Sportsbook is the only current operator to provide its users with a choice between two bonus mechanics at signup.
This Independence Day weekend, division rivalries like Red Sox-Yankees and Phillies-Braves will headline 15-game daily slates, while the Euro 2024 has advanced to the quarterfinal round. Wimbledon also moves forward to its later rounds, and WNBA matchups also provide dozens of ways to bet.
bet365 bonus code STARXLM: How the offer works
First and foremost, to obtain either the $150 in bonus bets or $1,000 Safety Net, new customers must type code STARXLM at signup.
- Beyond this, there are some other key things to know before getting started.
- To qualify, bettors must make a first deposit of no fewer than $10. Qualifying wagers must be standard cash, so no bonus bets or profit boosts can be utilized.
- To register, use the links above and provide the required information (name, address, email address, etc.).
- Wager on any MLB, Euro 2024, Wimbledon, PGA, or Copa America showdown this weekend.
- Select which new player bonus you wish to utilize. At that time, the other offer will disappear.
This offer will be available to eligible players who are of age and located in any of the following 10 states: North Carolina, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Louisiana, Virginia, and Kentucky.
Additional bet365 bonus offers
With bet365 promo code STARXLM, all customers are also eligible to receive additional bonuses that enhance value across a variety of markets. For games played on July 5, check out these options:
- Euro Finals: Boost your same game parlay bets by 30% on any match
- 4 Scores Challenge: Predict Euro and Copa Finals scores to win $100
- Venezuela vs. Canada Super Boost: The over on one first half goal now has boosted odds
- MLB Early Payout: Instant payout on every game in which your team goes up by at least five runs
Odds boosts for MLB, soccer and more
Beyond the promotions and new player specials, bet365 Sportsbook also provides players with a number of specific odds boosts. Check out these highlights:
- Over 0.5 goals in Venezuela vs. Canada boosted from -200 to +100
- Portugal vs. France SGP: Both teams to score, Cristiano Ronaldo over 1.5 shots on target, Kylian Mbappe over 1.5 shots on target (from +650 to +750)
- Ronaldo to score with a header (boosted from +1200 to +1400)
- Aaron Judge to homer and Yankees to win (+325 to +350)
- Nick Castellanos to record 3+ total bases, 2+ hits and 1+ RBI (boosted to +600)
- Phillies to win, Aaron Nola to record 4+ strikeouts and Trea Turner to record 2+ hits (boosted from +500 to +550)